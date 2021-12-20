BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Monday announced the recent arrest of a Richmond man in connection with shooting at a vehicle earlier this month.
On the evening of December 8 at around 9:15 p.m., Berkeley police said multiple witnesses reported a shooting near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Hearst Avenue. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting at that intersection and interviewed witnesses who provided information that led to the identity of the suspect.
On Friday, December 17, Berkeley police detectives arrested a 55-year-old Richmond man on warrant for the shooting. A subsequent search warrant was executed at his Richmond residence that resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and approximately 100 fake Macbook Pro laptops.
That same day, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with shooting at an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm in addition to a criminal enhancement for commission of a crime with a firearm.