SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa arrested a man suspected of an attempted break-in while the victim was inside her home late Sunday night.
Around 10:45 p.m. officers were called to a home on Yolanda Avenue on potential burglary in progress. The 19-year-old victim told police that she saw a male suspect trying to enter her home as the power went out.
As she was on the phone with dispatchers, police said the victim went into the backyard of her home.
When police arrived, police detained person matching the suspect's description in front of the home. The victim was found unharmed.
During an investigation, officers found multiple window screens that appeared to be removed. Officers also found the circuit breaker was opened, with all breakers switched off.
The suspect, identified as Marc Azevedo, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted burglary and felony probation violation.
According to jail records, the 45-year-old is being held without bail. Azevedo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.