SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old woman has been arrest for interfering with an arrest, allowing a retail theft suspect to escape officers Saturday night at a Macy’s store in San Jose’s Oakridge Mall.

Abeer Hamed, of Morgan Hill, allegedly interfered as a police officer was trying to help store employees handcuff a suspect — one of about 15 that mobbed the store shortly after 6 p.m.

Police had responded to reports of retail theft at the mall and when they arrived, two loss prevention officers were trying to detain a suspect.

Part of the group had already assaulted one of the store officers, pulling her hair and knocking her to the ground — prompting police to classify the crime as strong-arm robbery instead of theft.

Hamed, apparently uninvolved in the looting, approached a police officer and store employee who were trying to detain a suspect. police said.

She was told to stay back but allegedly refused and, as a police officer attempted to arrest her, Hamed allegedly resisted by swinging an arm at the officer, police said.

While Hamed was being arrested, the robbery suspect fled and hasn’t been located. Over $1,000 of merchandise was recovered.

The store employee who was injured was treated for minor to moderate injuries by paramedics.

Hamed was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for resisting arrest by delaying an officer in the scope of his duties, assault on a police officer, and assisting the escape of a person in lawful custody of an officer.

“This incident illustrates the challenges for police departments across the state responding to large groups of suspects during organized retail theft incidents,” San Jose police said in a news release. “Law enforcement continues to see these organized groups become more brazen, willing to use violence and carry firearms.”

Anyone with information on the group of persons involved in the theft and assault of the Macy’s employee is asked to contact police.

“Organized robbery incidents and smash and grab thefts have been plaguing not only our city, but the entire Bay Area,” investigators said in their release. “Our Department is using all available resources to curtail this activity. This organized theft and strong armed robbery is an active ongoing investigation. Detectives will be following up on leads to identify the groups of suspects involved.”

We are asking for the publics assistance in identifying this group of persons involved in this organized crime and assault of the Macy's employee.

Crime tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org

