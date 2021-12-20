SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A Hollister man accused in the attempted murder of his father is facing charges in a fatal stabbing at a Sunnyvale park last year.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, an arrest warrant was signed last week for 26-year-old Jose Luis Salazar in the death of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez.

On the afternoon of August 15, 2020, Juarez was found with several stab wounds near a restroom at Baylands Park, located in the northern part of the city. Juarez was transported to Valley Medical Center in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

During the investigation, authorities said an eyewitness saw Juarez and the suspect fighting in the restroom before the stabbing. The witness was able to give a description and assisted a forensic artist in creating a suspect sketch.

Along with a suspect description, authorities said some evidence was also submitted to the Santa Clara County crime lab for DNA testing. A full DNA profile was then uploaded into the CODIS national database.

More than a year after the stabbing, police said a match was detected in September after Salazar’s DNA profile was uploaded following his August 12 arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Authorities said Salazar remains in custody in San Benito County in the attempted murder case. It was not immediately known when he would face charges in the Sunnyvale case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Corrine Abernathy of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7100.