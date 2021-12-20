OAKLAND (BCN) — An Oakland resident died Sunday from a gunshot wound following a shooting on the east side of town, police said Monday.
The shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 12th Street. Officers responded to that location and located the resident suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers initially thought the injuries were stab wounds, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
