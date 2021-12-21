SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A woman slashed another’s hand in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood Monday night after an argument became heated, according to police.
The attack was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of San Bruno and Arleta avenues.
The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, while the woman who slashed her has not been arrested and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of her.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
