SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have converged around an RV Tuesday morning where an armed suspect has barricaded himself.
San Jose police said the incident was unfolding on the 2000 block of S. 7th St. south of Phelan Ave. and west of Monterey Highway.
A male suspect brandished what is believed to be either a rifle or a type of shoulder-fired weapon at several people near the UPS customer center, police said.
"At this point in time, we're still not certain what kind of weapon it was. Based on information, we can tell you it appeared to be a long gun, something that can be brought up to the shoulder and fired," said San Jose police spokesman Officer Steven Aponte.
Tactical negotiators were at the scene attempting to speak to the suspect and UPS employees have sheltered in place.
Police have closed S. 7th St in both directions and urged people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.