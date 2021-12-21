COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART and Muni Metro service are being seriously impacted Tuesday evening after a body was found at the Civic Center station in downtown San Francisco.

Around 4:40 p.m., BART tweeted that the station was closed. About a half hour earlier, BART said there were major delays due to police activity between Civic Center and Powell stations.

KPIX has learned Civic Center Station was closed for the investigation after the discovery was made on tracks between Powell and Civic Center Stations.

BART officials said it didn’t appear the victim was hit by a train.

The closure of Civic Center has also impacted Muni Metro service. SFMTA announced shortly after 5 p.m., that trains will skip the station, forcing riders to use Van Ness or Powell stations instead.

BART later tweeted that the major delay from the Civic Center closure was forcing the transit agency to diver select East Bay trains in order to “continue service and reduce current bottleneck headed into San Francisco.”

Riders were advised to watch platform signs and listen to operator instructions.

 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is provided.