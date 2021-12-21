SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART and Muni Metro service are being seriously impacted Tuesday evening after a body was found at the Civic Center station in downtown San Francisco.

Around 4:40 p.m., BART tweeted that the station was closed. About a half hour earlier, BART said there were major delays due to police activity between Civic Center and Powell stations.

There is a major delay in all directions between Powell St. and Civic Center due to a major medical emergency. Civic Center station is currently closed. Mutual Aid is being provided by MUNI through downtown SF. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 22, 2021

KPIX has learned Civic Center Station was closed for the investigation after the discovery was made on tracks between Powell and Civic Center Stations.

BART officials said it didn’t appear the victim was hit by a train.

The closure of Civic Center has also impacted Muni Metro service. SFMTA announced shortly after 5 p.m., that trains will skip the station, forcing riders to use Van Ness or Powell stations instead.

ATTN: At this time #MuniMetro service will bypass Civic Center Station in both directions. Customers will need to use either Van Ness or Powell stations. https://t.co/FESmz8gepl — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 22, 2021

BART later tweeted that the major delay from the Civic Center closure was forcing the transit agency to diver select East Bay trains in order to “continue service and reduce current bottleneck headed into San Francisco.”

Riders were advised to watch platform signs and listen to operator instructions.

Update 5:40 pm: due to the current major delay originating at Civic Center, select East Bay trains are diverting away to continue service and reduce current bottleneck heading into San Francisco. Please follow platform signs and train operator announcements for directions. https://t.co/sHpBMF6tv2 — SFBART (@SFBART) December 22, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is provided.