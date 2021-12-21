FAIRFIELD (BCN/CBS SF) — A suspect involved in a kidnapping incident died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police tried to arrest him, the Fairfield Police Department announced on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, police located a car involved in a kidnapping and carjacking incident from a neighboring jurisdiction at Chuck Hammond Drive and Peabody Road via the department’s Flock Safety cameras.

Upon attempted contact with the driver, he drove away and crashed into the intersection at Peabody Road and Air Base Parkway, police said. Law enforcement closed down the intersection to attempt de-escalation practices, the department stated.

Officers approached the car to find the suspect was dead inside, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a handgun.

The kidnapping victim was not present at the incident, and police said the incident happened before the crash.

Police say the identity of the suspect, a 38-year-old Oakland resident, will be withheld.

