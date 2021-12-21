NAPA (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in Napa Tuesday following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident, police said.
A post on the Napa Police Department’s Facebook page said just after noon, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Highway 29 and Salvador Avenue.READ MORE: COVID: Is Holiday Travel, Indoor Dining, Gatherings Safe Amid Omicron? Bay Area Experts Weigh In
The victim told police he was shot at by an unknown male and provided a vehicle description. The victim was not hit by the gunfire.READ MORE: Civic Center Station Closed After Body Found on Tracks; BART, Muni Service Impacted
Officers found the vehicle on Highway 29 and detained the driver, identified as Benicia resident Angelo Baugh, 30.
Police said two guns and a spent casing were found inside Baugh’s Toyota sedan. He was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing.MORE NEWS: 'Complete Pandemonium' Moments After Gunfire Erupted Inside San Jose Shopping Mall
.