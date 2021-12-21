OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland city leaders were debating Tuesday whether to require many indoor businesses to have patrons show proof of vaccination.
The city council was holding a meeting Tuesday morning that stretched into the afternoon because there were dozens of public comments about the proposal, with many asking the council to either amend the current proposal or simply urging the council to vote no.
Indoor restaurant diners, visitors to indoor public spaces such as gyms, museums, libraries and concert venues would have to show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 if the emergency ordinance is approved.
The ordinance would be similar to ones adopted in San Francisco, Berkeley and Contra Costa County.
A decision is expected later Tuesday.
If passed the ordinance would start being enforced on February 1.