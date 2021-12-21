PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma Police arrested a 42-year-old man Sunday who reportedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old and attempted to force the victim to touch him, according to police.
At around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of an indecent exposure on Water Street in Petaluma’s downtown. The suspect allegedly exposed his genitalia to the 16-year-old victim near the “pipe bridge” and after revealing himself, the suspect grabbed the victim’s hand and forced it onto his exposed genitalia. The victim fled and reported the incident to an adult.
Officers arrived on scene and later detained the suspect, Washington resident Bushara Gomatallah. After the victim confirmed Gomatallah was the suspect, police arrested him and booked him at Sonoma County Jail.
The Petaluma Police Department is inquiring if anyone witnessed the incident. Please report any additional information to the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.