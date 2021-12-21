SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A vice chancellor at the San Mateo Community College District has been indicted amid an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption at the district.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe announced 15 felony counts against Jose Nunez, the district's Vice Chancellor of Facilities. Nunez has served in the role for the past 21 years.
Prosecutors charged Nunez with embezzlement for allegedly helping direct a solar power contract at Canada College to the architectural firm Allan, Buick and Bers. Nunez also faces nine counts of perjury after he allegedly did not report a number of gifts received from vendors in his “Statement of Economic Interest” forms from 2009 to 2020.

The vice chancellor is also accused of violating part of the state’s education code after he allegedly used college district resources to support a trustee candidate’s campaign and to support a statewide community college bond measure. The measure, known as Proposition 13, failed at the polls last year.
Wagstaffe said the investigation into the district is ongoing.
Nunez is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.