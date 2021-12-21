SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo said they arrested three people Monday, including two on outstanding warrants, following a theft at a pharmacy.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the Arco gas station at 300 South Delaware Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Officers learned the vehicle was involved in an earlier theft at a CVS Pharmacy on the 800 block of North Delaware Street.

When police arrived, the three people inside the vehicle attempted to flee.

Police said one of the occupants, later identified as 31-year-old Angela Baca of San Mateo, was detained immediately.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Steve Munoz of Hayward, was seen running westbound on Third Avenue and into a parking garage. Police were able to detain Munoz without incident.

A third person, later identified as 28-year-old Breiza Sandoval, ran into a bookstore on East Third Avenue, according to police. Sandoval surrendered without incident after police set up a perimeter outside the business.

During an investigation, police said Munoz was involved in the theft at the CVS. Munoz was booked into the San Mateo County jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, second degree burglary and delaying, resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to jail records, Munoz is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Baca and Sandoval were arrested and booked into the jail on outstanding bench warrants.

Baca, who also faces charges of possession of a loaded firearm, hit-and-run, and DUI, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. She is being held without bail, jail records said.

Sandoval, who is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and grand theft, is also being held without bail. Jail records show Sandoval’s next court appearance is on January 10.