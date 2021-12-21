SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale on Monday arrested two people suspected in over two dozen Bay Area car burglaries, after police said they rammed their vehicle into an officer’s car.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety were called to a parking lot on the 100 block of East El Camino Real on reports of an auto burglary. An officer in an unmarked car saw three suspects in a black sedan leave the parking lot.

Authorities said the officer followed them to another parking lot on the 500 block of East El Camino and spotted them committing another burglary.

When the officer tried to stop the suspects, police said the driver rammed the sedan into the officer’s vehicle. The suspects then ran away.

Police were able to arrest two of the three suspects a short time later. The suspects are believed to be responsible for as many as 30 additional auto burglaries in the Bay Area.

The pair, identified as 20-year-old Silvestre Barbosadimas and 20-year-old Graylen Hunt, were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy.

According to jail records, Barbosadimas is being held on $100,000 bail, while Hunt is being held without bail. Both are expected in court on Thursday.,

The third suspect has not been located as of Tuesday afternoon. A description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rosette of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7100.