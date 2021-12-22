SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — An elderly man and woman were held at gunpoint during a home invasion in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday morning, according to police.
San Francisco police detectives said the robbery was reported at 11:13 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of 40th Ave. Three suspects entered the home by force and one pointed a gun at an 81-year-old man and 79-year-old woman and demanded money.READ MORE: Brazen Armed Robbery At Palo Alto University Avenue Caltrain Station
The suspects looked around the home, but then fled without taking anything.READ MORE: San Francisco's Popular Zuni Cafe To Require COVID Booster Proof From Diners
They were described as three men believed to be in their 20s and have not been arrested. Police have not released detailed descriptions of them.MORE NEWS: Cal State Universities To Require Booster Shots For On Campus Students And Faculty
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.