GILROY (CBS SF) — A man suspected of shooting at an occupied vehicle last month in Gilroy, hitting both occupants and killing one, was arrested Wednesday in Morgan Hill.
Gilroy police said the victims' vehicle was hit multiple times on November 24 between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. in the area of Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. The victims then drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and called for help, police said.
Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived, but one victim – 43-year-old Jorge Barraza of Sacramento – died at the scene. The second victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
A lengthy investigation determined the suspect’s identity as 20-year-old Morgan Hill resident Nicholas Jose Carrillo, IV. On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Carrillo’s arrest on murder, attempted murder, and assault with a firearm.
Wednesday morning, Gilroy police assisted by Morgan Hill police and other law enforcement agencies served the warrant on the 18000 block of Hale Ave. in Morgan Hill where Carrillo was taken into custody without incident. He was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Jason Greathead at jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org, or by phone at (408) 846-0373. Anonymous tipsters can call (408) 846-0330.