OAKLAND (BCN) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly using a skateboard to hit a homeless man on the head repeatedly while he slept on a sidewalk in Oakland earlier this month, Alameda County prosecutors said.

Joshua Stroman is charged in the death of Kenyon Graham, who officers found when they responded at 12:44 a.m. on Dec. 12 to the 500 block of 45th Street after someone called to report a man lying dead on the sidewalk.

According to the charging documents in the case, Stroman approached Graham and struck him repeatedly in the head with the skateboard. Investigators looked at surveillance video and calls to 911 dispatch to determine that Stroman was also apparently the person who called 911 to report the case.

When officers arrested Stroman, he was in possession of the skateboard as well as the phone used to call 911, and he allegedly confessed to the attack during an interview with police, prosecutors said.

Stroman is set to appear in Alameda County Superior Court on Thursday to possibly enter a plea, according to jail booking logs.

