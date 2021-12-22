SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers will be strongly represented at the 2022 Pro Bowl with five players elected to the squad, the team announced Wednesday.

DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams were all selected, with Bosa, Kittle and Williams each tabbed as starters. In addition, DL Arik Armstead, RB Trenton Cannon, C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Fred Warner and P Mitch Wishnowsky were selected as alternates.

The Indianapolis Colts led the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers each had six selections.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who leads the team and is sixth in the NFL with 1,088 receiving yards, earned his first selection and is the first 49ers receiver to be selected since Terrell Owens in 2003. HIs seven rushing touchdowns are the most by a wide receiver since the AFL/NFL merger.

Williams was named to his ninth Pro Bowl and his second with the 49ers. Juszczyk earned his sixth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl and his fifth with San Francisco. Kittle was named to his third Pro Bowl; he currently leads the NFC with 63 receptions and 850 receiving yards in just 11 games.

This is Bosa’s second selection to the Pro Bowl; the first coming after his rookie season in 2019. Bosa’s selection comes after his recovery from a torn ACL in 2020. He currently has a career-high 15.0 sacks to go along with 43 tackles and a career-high four forced fumbles.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, the first Pro Bowl in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was selected to his 15th Pro Bowl, the most in NFL history.