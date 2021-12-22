OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland International Airport is anticipating nearly 370,000 people will pass through the airport between Thursday and Jan. 2, about 90 percent of pre-pandemic passenger levels from 2019.
This Thursday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest travel days around the Christmas holiday, while the following Sunday on Jan. 2 is expected to also be busy, according to airport officials.READ MORE: Man Charged With Beating Oakland Homeless Man To Death With Skateboard
The crowds at the airport will be nearly three times as big as the same period in 2020.READ MORE: 2 Suspects Arrested In Murder Of TV News Crew Security Guard Kevin Nishita; 3rd Suspect Sought
Oakland airport officials recommend that people check the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions and requirements at their destination.
COVID-19 testing is available at the airport, and people can make appointments at https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/.MORE NEWS: NHTSA Probes Potential Of Drivers Playing Video Games On Tesla Touch Screens
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.