OAKLAND (BCN) — A fallen tree is blocking all lanes of northbound state Highway 13 in Oakland on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The downed tree was initially reported at 7:13 a.m. on northbound Highway 13 near the on-ramp from Redwood Road.
The tree was still blocking the roadway two hours later and there is no estimate yet for when it will reopen.
Northbound Highway 13 just past Redwood Road is completely blocked by a large tree across the road. Cars are turning around and exiting at the on-ramp @sfchronicle #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7raYFiqUmq
— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) December 23, 2021
