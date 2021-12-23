COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Downed Tree, Highway 13, Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A fallen tree is blocking all lanes of northbound state Highway 13 in Oakland on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The downed tree was initially reported at 7:13 a.m. on northbound Highway 13 near the on-ramp from Redwood Road.

The tree was still blocking the roadway two hours later and there is no estimate yet for when it will reopen.

