MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Increasing COVID-19 cases forced Contra Costa Health Services to require appointments at testing locations in Richmond and San Ramon this week.

CCHS previously offered testing to people without appointments as capacity permitted. But until further notice, appointments will be required for tests at the clinics, at 25th Street and Nevin Avenue in Richmond and 2600 Camino Ramon in San Ramon.

Testing appointments can be made by going to https://bit.ly/3ql41kX or by calling (833) 829-2626. Appointments for testing at state-operated clinics in Antioch, Brentwood, Pleasant Hill and San Pablo are also available at https://lhi.care/covidtestingor by calling (833) 829-2626.

Community health care providers may also offer testing services to their patients and members.

County health officials said this week they have distributed about 14,000 no-cost rapid antigen test kits into the community through the district offices of Contra Costa County’s supervisors, community-based organizations, testing sites and other venues. They expect about 14,000 more home test kits next week from the California Department of Public Health, which will also be distributed promptly. Home test kits may also be available for sale at drugstores and online commercial sites.

CCHS’ two testing sites, as well as state testing sites operating in Antioch, Brentwood, Pleasant Hill and San Pablo, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For more information, including site locations and hours, visit Contra Costa County’s COVID-19 website.

