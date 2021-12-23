MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter.
Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter to be taken into custody immediately. The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes.
Following the verdict, Potter’s husband could be heard loudly saying, “I love you, Kim.” She said “I love you” back. When the guilty verdict was first read aloud, Wright’s mother began sobbing while her husband comforted her. After the proceedings were finished, prosecutor Erin Eldridge hugged Wright’s parents, as did Attorney General Keith Ellison.