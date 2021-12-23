SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 23-year-old man was found shot and injured in a car in San Francisco’s Fillmore District late Wednesday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fillmore Street, where officers found the victim in his vehicle.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
The shooter was in an SUV, but no arrest has been made and no other description of the suspect or vehicle was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
