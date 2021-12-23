SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The Glide Foundation will hold its annual celebrations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in San Francisco, helping distribute hundreds of holiday meals to people living on the streets.

On Friday, Glide will host its annual free Christmas Eve Luncheon, providing 3,000 pounds of prime rib and other goods to people in need of a meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures similar to last year, the event will be held in an outdoor dining room, underneath tents outside Glide, located at 330 Ellis St. The entire block will be closed to traffic during the event, organizers said.

In addition to the Christmas Eve celebration, Glide will also distribute 100 prime rib dinners to homeless encampments across the city.

The food is gifted by Bertz and San Francisco House of Prime Rib as part of an annual tradition.

Then on Saturday, Glide will hold its famous Christmas Day celebration and free holiday feast. The virtual celebration at Glide Memorial Church will happen starting at 10 a.m., followed by Christmas meals served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals will include ham and turkey, along with other fixings.

In addition, Glide will deliver more Christmas meals to people on the street and at homeless encampments. Glide Foundation has been serving the city’s homeless and low-income residents since the 1960s.

This year’s holiday season will be the first the foundation since the passing of founder Janice Mirikitani, who passed away in July.

Mirikitani founded the organization and Glide Memorial Church along with her husband, the Rev. Cecil Williams.

