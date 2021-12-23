SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday evening left a 37-year-old man injured, police said.
Officers responded at 7:08 p.m. to a gunshot detection system activation in the 1200 block of Palou Avenue and found the victim in his vehicle with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.
San Francisco police have not made an arrest in the shooting or released any suspect description.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
