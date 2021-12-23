TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A report of a loud “explosion” noise Thursday morning led to the discovery of some cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam and a subsequent evacuation advisory for some nearby areas, according to authorities.

According to CBS13 in Sacramento, the noise was reported late Thursday morning.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, first responders went to investigate and discovered some cracks in the dam.

As a result, the sheriff’s office says an evacuation advisory has been issued for the areas of Good Shepherd Drive and Lucky Strike Trail in Upper Crystal Falls.

The sheriff’s official Facebook account posted video along with the advisory.

An update shortly before 1 p.m. noted that water would be released from Twain Harte Lake, creating a rise in water levels down stream. Residents were advised to please remain calm.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Tuolomne County Sheriff’s Department said that following their investigation, it was determined the “explosion” heard was most likely the rock at the dam cracking. Authorities said was no signs of any explosive devices or explosions in the area.

Authorities also announced additional evacuation advisories that included all areas east of the Sullivan Creek Bridge along the creek.