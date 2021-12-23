MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police arrested a 42-year-old man after a woman was killed late Wednesday afternoon at a motel in Morgan Hill, police said.
Officers responded at about 4:40 p.m. to reports of a fight between two people at the Executive Inn Suites Morgan Hill on Condit Road.
At the scene, police said they found a woman unconscious and without a pulse on the motel's lower floor. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police located and arrested William Sutherland at the scene on suspicion of homicide.
Anyone with more information on the case can contact Cpl. Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or mindy.zen@morganhill.ca.gov.
