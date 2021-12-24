MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — The Mill Valley Police Department is searching for four suspects in a five-person credit card fraud scheme, police announced Thursday.
The five suspects bought $75,000 worth of goods with stolen credit card information from Mill Valley's Sofia Jewelry on Throckmorton Avenue this September, the police department said.
Upon finding video surveillance footage of the incident, investigators distributed photos to neighboring law enforcement agencies. One police department identified a suspect as Kamani Jamad Holmes, a 27-year-old from Sacramento.
Mill Valley police conducted a search warrant at Holmes’ residence and gathered enough evidence to arrest and book him into Alameda County Jail. The case was later sent to the Marin County District Attorney’s Office, where Holmes faces charges surrounding burglary, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Police urge anyone with more information on the case to contact Detective Sergeant Shaun McCracken at smccracken@cityofmillvalley.org.
