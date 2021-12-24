MORRO BAY (CBS SF/NewsChannel 12) – A surfer was found dead in the waters of Morro Bay Friday morning, the apparent victim of a fatal shark attack, authorities said.

According to Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby, a fellow surfer spotted the body in the waves near The Pit area of Morro Strand north of the Rock on California State Parks property around 10:40 a.m.

She paddled over to check on the surfer’s condition and then helped bring him to shore. The Harbor Patrol, local law enforcement and emergency medical responders quickly arrived on the scene.

It was determined he had been fatally injured in a shark attack and n was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released while the coroner notifies his next of kin. Authorities said he was believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

Because of the attack, the Morro Bay Harbor Department announced that the Morro Bay waters would be closed for 24 hours due to the deadly attack. Beachgoers will not be allowed to enter the water during this time.

“Obviously, it’s tragic and we’re all sad, especially given the time this occurred,” Endersby told the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “It’s tragic this happened. We’re all sad and our condolences go out to the families.”

According to officials, while the occasional shark bite has occurred in the past several years, it has been decades since a person was killed by a shark in Morro Bay. A deadly shark attack did happen near Avila Beach around 2003.