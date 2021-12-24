FREMONT (CBS SF) — A crash involving a gasoline tanker truck has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont Friday morning.
The crash involved the tanker truck and at least one other vehicle. The big rig was on its side and was leaking fuel. It was not immediately known if there were injuries or what caused the crash.
The CHP said all northbound lanes of 680 will be closed for several hours north of SR-262 (S. Mission Boulevard). Northbound drivers were directed to use I-880 north to 238/580.
All lanes closed northbound I-680 north of SR-262 (S. Mission Boulevard) due to overturned tank truck leaking gasoline. Seek alternate routes. Lanes will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/J7jsSeQkoh
— CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) December 24, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.