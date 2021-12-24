COVID Vaccine:Vaccine and Booster Resources for Bay Area Residents
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, CHP, Fremont, Interstate Highway 680

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A crash involving a gasoline tanker truck has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash just after 5 a.m. between Durham Road and S. Grimmer Blvd.

Scene of multi-vehicle big-rig crash on northbound Interstate 680 in Fremont, December 24, 2021. (CBS)

The crash involved the tanker truck and at least one other vehicle. The big rig was on its side and was leaking fuel. It was not immediately known if there were injuries or what caused the crash.

The CHP said all northbound lanes of 680 will be closed for several hours north of SR-262 (S. Mission Boulevard). Northbound drivers were directed to use I-880 north to 238/580.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.