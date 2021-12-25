DALY CITY (CBS SF) — On Christmas Eve there were plenty of last-minute shoppers taking advantage of late closing hours at the shops in Serramonte Center.

The holiday rush for gifts was on with less than an hour left before closing at Target. The toy shelves were nearly wiped clean.

“I definitely would call this procrastinating, I’m actually disheartened because I’m like no there’s some things I was not able to get,” said Amanda Jackson of Colma.

Zina Tran of San Francisco said she didn’t find a lot of good deals.

“It’s pretty much the same I think, since the pandemic there’s not really discounted items,” she said.

Big box stores like Old Navy and Ross stayed open late.

With the omicron variant rapidly spreading, a lot of people have been forced to cancel or alter holiday plans.

“I feel like it’s kind of depressing but at the same time it’s the holidays so I’m trying to get gifts for everybody,” said Tran.

“It’s been kind of hard, because we literally got tested three times just to make sure that we’re going to be okay to be out with them,” said David Cusguen of Daly City, who has family visiting from Colombia.

For small businesses, who have struggled to make it this far, owners were grateful for any customers who could give them a much-needed boost this Christmas Eve.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many in the community continuing to support local business and we look forward to providing a unique shopping experience in 2022,” said a shop owner in Burlingame.