SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the wonder of the outdoors on New Year’s Day at California state parks, some of which are participating in a nationwide event called First Day Hikes.

Organizers encourage people to enjoy the treasures of the outdoors on New Year’s Day so they might take advantage of those treasures later in the year.

In the greater Bay Area, several parks are participating including Angel Island State Park, China Camp State Park in Marin County and, among others, Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County.

“First Day Hikes are a great opportunity to improve one’s physical, mental and social health and what a better way to start the new year than by connecting with nature,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a statement. “The state’s iconic and beautiful outdoor places support healthy, affordable, physical and social activities.

More than 40 parks in California are participating and statewide over 50 guided hikes will be available to residents and visitors to enjoy. Hikes vary in distance and rigor.

A list of participating state parks can be found at parks.ca.gov/FirstDayHikes2022

