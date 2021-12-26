Curry, Warriors Beat Suns to Regain Top Spot in NBAStephen Curry had 33 points and the Warriors regained the top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday.

Curry's 46-Point Eruption Leads Warriors Over GrizzliesStephen Curry scored 46 points and made eight 3-pointers, Gary Payton Jr. added a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Warriors held off the Grizzlies 113-104 on Thursday night.

'It Was Fun Daddy'; Draymond Green's 5-Year-Old Son Steals The Show During Warriors WinDraymond Green and the Golden State Warriors gave his son an early 5th birthday gift by allowing the boy to help on the sidelines running towels, shooting shirts and masks to Warriors players along their bench.

Curry, Warriors Beat Kings In Short-Handed Showdown,113-98Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Warriors celebrated him for the 3-point record in his first game since breaking Ray Allen’s mark, and Golden State held off the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed rivals.