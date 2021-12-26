BAY POINT (CBS SF) — Two California Highway Patrol officers suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were struck by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle during a traffic stop in Bay Point.
The CHP said the incident took place at around 3:30 a.m. near Bailey Rd. and Canal Rd. Two officers were attempting to make a traffic stop of a blue Subaru Outback.
As they exited their vehicles, the driver of the Subaru suddenly accelerated and collided with the officers causing minor injuries to both. They both were treated at a local hospital and released.
The Subaru driver fled the scene and the vehicle was later located abandoned.
A search for the driver was conducted, but came up empty. The incident remained under investigation. No suspect information has been released.