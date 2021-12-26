LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Snow isn’t a common event in the Bay Area, but video shot Saturday evening showed snow piling up on the ground and along the road Christmas night in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The unusual seasonal sight happened as light snow flurries fell in the area of Loma Prieta Avenue in Los Gatos.

The area above the Soquel Demonstration State Forest and near Loma Prieta Winery saw some snowfall around 9 p.m. Saturday as temperatures dropped. The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread snowfall in higher elevations of California in the coming days.

In addition to the snow in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the snow level in the Diablo range dropped down to around the 2,700 foot level.

With all the talk about snow across the Sierra Nevada through this upcoming week, here's a look at potential snowfall in the Bay Area peaks. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/ew0DOQgJGC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2021

A winter weather watch will be in effect for the northern reaches of the state up in Mendocino and Lake counties, where snow could fall as low as 500 feet by Monday and Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a 70-mile stretch of interstate over the top of the Sierra Nevada was closed Saturday when a storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got a second wind.

Interstate 80 connecting Reno to Sacramento over the Sierra was closed in both directions due to poor visibility from the Nevada-California state line to Colfax, California.