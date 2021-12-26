SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS SF) — Rockslides closed Highway 1 in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties Sunday afternoon as storms continue to batter California.
Debris closed Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast, from north of Gorda in Monterey County, to south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.
Highway 1 is closed from north of Gorda in Monterey County to Ragged Point in SLO County due to a rockslide blocking both lanes. No estimate for re-opening. Travelers should be aware of Caltrans/emergency responders in the vicinity. Video on Hwy. 1 earlier today.@PIOJimShivers pic.twitter.com/Vi98bWSPwO
— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 26, 2021
Caltrans said there’s currently no estimated time to reopen the highway, as maintenance and engineering teams assess the closure area during daylight hours.
Barricades, cones, and message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.
Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point to the Elephant Seal parking lot north of San Simeon in San Luis Obispo County. Caltrans will assess and respond to this active slide at Polar Star, two miles south of Ragged Point tomorrow morning. Photo below. @PIOJimShivers pic.twitter.com/9qhHIwoudq
— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 27, 2021
For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans district 5 public affairs at (805) 549-3318 or go to http://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5
