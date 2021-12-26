COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS SF) — Rockslides closed Highway 1 in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties Sunday afternoon as storms continue to batter California.

Debris closed Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast, from north of Gorda in Monterey County, to south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans said there’s currently no estimated time to reopen the highway, as maintenance and engineering teams assess the closure area during daylight hours.

Barricades, cones, and message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans district 5 public affairs at (805) 549-3318 or go to http://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

