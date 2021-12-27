SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s Eve approaching, COVID cases in the Bay Area are soaring and so are concerns over the highly infectious omicron variant.

The rising number of cases has led some San Francisco businesses to temporarily clos and venues to cancel events including lucrative New Year’s Eve celebrations, hearkening back to the dark days of 2020.

Moby Dick, one of the oldest gay bars in San Francisco’s Castro District, has announced it will close its doors until January 1st. The Chapel in SF’s Mission also closed down, canceling a multi-night residency by popular garage-rock hero Ty Segall that was scheduled to conclude with a New Year’s Eve concert. The venue’s next scheduled show is January 8th.

Other Bay Area venues that have put a pause on live events include Eli’s Mile High Club and the New Parish in Oakland. A growing list of bars and clubs across the region are also closing, either due to omicron worries or, in some cases, staffing shortages due to workers getting sick from COVID.

However, other major events are proceeding as scheduled. Concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment is hosting a residency by Bay Area electronic artist Tycho at the Independent and a much larger event with popular Chicago house DJ Kaskade at the Bill Graham Civic Center. All of Another Planet Entertainment’s events require both proof of vaccination and masking.

San Francisco is also going ahead with the return of the city’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show at the Ferry Building on Friday night, which is known to draw tens of thousands of revelers.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health found the number of new COVID-19 cases in San Francisco hit a record daily high of 794 on December 21st. While that number isn’t official yet, it would be the highest single day total in San Francisco since the start of the pandemic.

Thankfully it seems like the people who are catching COVID from the omicron variant are suffering from less severe effects. Doctors say the vaccines and boosters are protecting people, even as cases go up among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“I think on the surface it looks really scary like a horror movie, But in reality, our hospitals in the Bay Area are still doing well,” said UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. “My biggest anxiety in the Bay Area is not necessarily overrunning the intensive care units and not having enough ventilators like in the old days. But it’s rather about the disruption to the way of life.”