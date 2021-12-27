SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hours after they squared off in a nationally televised Christmas Day matchup, Golden State star Draymond Green and Phoenix’s Jae Crowder were both placed into the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols and will be sidelined for several upcoming games.
Green doled out 10 assists, pulled down 8 rebounds and scored 8 points as he played a pivotal role in the 116-107 Warriors win.
At times, he guarded Crowder who finished with 8 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds.
Green will be joining fellow Golden State starters Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins who both entered the protocols during the recent East Coast roadtrip. Damion Lee and Moses Moody are also currently sideline in the protocols.
Poole was the first Warriors player to enter the protocol on Dec. 17 and was followed by Wiggins on Dec. 19, Lee on Dec 22 and Moody on Dec. 24.
Green will now likely miss two upcoming games against the Denver Nuggets and a New Year’s Day match up against the Utah Jazz.