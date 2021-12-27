Draymond Green Becomes Latest Warrior Sidelined By NBA COVID ProtocolsHours after they squared off in a nationally televised Christmas Day matchup, Golden State star Draymond Green and Phoenix's Jae Crowder were both placed into the NBA's COVID health and safety protocols and will be sidelined for several upcoming games.

Curry, Warriors Beat Suns to Regain Top Spot in NBAStephen Curry had 33 points and the Warriors regained the top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday.

Curry's 46-Point Eruption Leads Warriors Over GrizzliesStephen Curry scored 46 points and made eight 3-pointers, Gary Payton Jr. added a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Warriors held off the Grizzlies 113-104 on Thursday night.

'It Was Fun Daddy'; Draymond Green's 5-Year-Old Son Steals The Show During Warriors WinDraymond Green and the Golden State Warriors gave his son an early 5th birthday gift by allowing the boy to help on the sidelines running towels, shooting shirts and masks to Warriors players along their bench.