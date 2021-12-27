SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on are at the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian who suffered serious injuries late Monday morning according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Media Relations Twitter account posted about the incident at around 11:47 a.m. Monday, saying police dispatch received the call about the accident near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue at 11:11 a.m.

Units are currently at the scene of a traffic collision at the intersection of Almaden Expwy and Cherry Av. Vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Driver is cooperating with the investigation. TOC 11:11 AM pic.twitter.com/qXVQIODnsX — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 27, 2021

The pedestrian who was struck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver involved stayed at the scene and was cooperating with San Jose police.

Currently two southbound lanes of Almaden Expressway are closed to traffic in the area. Drivers are advised to use other routes.

The pedestrian hit has not been identified. San Jose police will provide additional details as they become available.