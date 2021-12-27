SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A power outage at BART’s Millbrae Station early Monday morning halted train service to San Francisco International Airport amid the rush of travelers either returning home or departing the Bay Area after the Christmas holiday weekend.

Transit officials reported the outage at around 5 a.m. and immediately put SamTrans bus bridge in place to get passengers to the airport and also to the transit system’s San Bruno station.

“There is a station closure at Millbrae,” transit officials posted. “There is no train service on the Millbrae Line between Millbrae and San Bruno or SFO due to a power outage at Millbrae station.”

The outage was also creating a major delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay direction. There was no ETA as to when the service would be restored.

Other issues were also adding to the BART woes Monday morning.

“There is limited service system wide due to multiple trains removed from service, power loss at Millbrae station and wet weather conditions,” transit officials posted in an alert.

The service outage was just the latest challenge to holiday travelers. On Sunday, there were 46 flights cancelled out of SFO and 230 flight delays. Then there was the new COVID testing requirement for international travel.

“It’s stressful, absolutely stressful. We’re just trying to take it as it comes and that’s all you can do,” said Sandra Brown, who planned to travel to Vancouver, Canada with her family on Sunday. “We’ve already had to re-book once today because our flight was canceled so I don’t know what the availability would be to re-book for tomorrow because it’s just a cascading backup of delays.”

There were long lines at the check-in and security counters and even longer wait for those seeking a rapid COVID tests required on flights to oversea destinations.

Jordan Simon showed up the day before his flight to southeast Asia because he wasn’t sure he could get a test before his flight on Monday.

“I think it’s a terrible line, I think it’s a terrible line for sure,” he said as he stood in the testing line. “From up there it says if you’re here, it’s a three-hour wait. So this is like a five-hour line.”