SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested on suspicion of stealing high-end sunglasses from a store at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno earlier this month.

On December 16 around 1:20 p.m., an employee at an undisclosed store alerted police that two females had stolen a “large amount of high-end merchandise” and had fled the store.

Police were able to track down the one of the suspects, identified as a 16-year-old from San Francisco, in a waiting vehicle. Both the teen and the driver and were arrested without incident.

Officers have yet to find the remaining suspect and efforts to determine their identity are ongoing, police said.

Investigators determined that the stolen sunglasses were worth more than $16,000.

The driver, identified as a 21-year-old from San Francisco, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old suspect was released to a guardian pending a future juvenile court date.

Police said both are facing charges of burglary, organized retail theft and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call San Bruno Police at 650-616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.