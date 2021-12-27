SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Sharks announced three players are entering COVID-19 protocols, as the team is set to return to the ice after an unscheduled pause last week.

Team officials said forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Tomas Hertl along with goaltender Adin Hill are entering protocols Monday. Meanwhile, defenseman Brent Burns has been cleared to return.

An unnamed staff member remains in the protocol.

Team officials also announced that goalie Zachary Sawchenko has been recalled from the AHL San Jose Barracuda and forward Nick Merkley has been added to the taxi squad.

The Sharks (15-14-1) have not played a game since a loss against the Vancouver Canucks on December 16. Since then, the National Hockey League postponed all games between Canadian and U.S. teams and began its annual holiday break two days early, amid concerns about the more contagious omicron variant.

Games postponed include matchups between the Canucks and Edmonton Oilers scheduled for last week, along with a game against the Anaheim Ducks originally scheduled for Monday night.

A game against the Arizona Coyotes scheduled for Tuesday night at the SAP Center is expected to proceed.

Dealing with COVID outbreaks is nothing new for the Sharks. Just last month, head coach Bob Boughner and seven players including Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic were benched for six games while spending time in the league’s COVID protocol.

Team officials said Monday that all Sharks and Barracuda staff and players are fully vaccinated.