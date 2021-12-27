TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — An intense winter storm front, stirring up powerful winds and whiteout blizzard conditions, continued to hammer the Lake Tahoe area early Monday, triggering an avalanche that shut down Highway 89 near Tahoe City and hampering search efforts for a missing Northstar skier.

Palisades Tahoe Mountain Operations reported the avalanche — on Highway 89 between Tahoe City and River Ranch — around 6:45 a.m. Moments later the popular resort announced it would be closed for the day.

“For safety reasons, we will not be open for skiing/riding today,” resort officials posted on Twitter. “Thank you for your understanding.”

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area through Tuesday.

“Heavy snowfall and extremely strong winds have created unstable avalanche conditions in the mountains,” the center warned. “Large natural avalanches and human-triggered avalanches are expected.”

Meanwhile, the challenging weather conditions were slowing the search for 43-year-old Rory Angelotta, of Truckee, who has been missing ever since he was last seen heading up the Comstock Lift at Northstar on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Angelotta was reported missing when he failed to show up for dinner with friends. His car was found in the resort parking lot and his calls went straight to voicemail.

The sheriff’s office said Angelotta was an experienced skier and was believed to have avalanche equipment on him.

Authorities were hoping for a break in the weather Monday to resume a wide scale search.

On Monday morning, a 70-mile stretch of I-80 remained shut down from Colfax through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon that Highway 50 would remain closed in both directions between Placerville and Meyers due to heavy snow, at least until Monday. The agency will reassess the conditions Monday morning but does not have an estimated time of reopening.

“Highway 50 is currently closed,” the CHP posted. “We cannot make it more clear … Please don’t attempt to drive to the snow.”

The blinding driving conditions triggered a 20-car pile-up on southbound Highway 395 in Washoe Valley Sunday morning. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said at least three people were injured and the highway had been shutdown.

⚠️UPDATE #TMFR crews responded to two separate auto pile ups this morning, both directions on 395 near Bowers Ext. Approx six patients have been transported. Uninjured transported to TMFR Fire Station for shelter. Working on plan to get folks home. @WashoeSheriff @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/SjkXGW88z3 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) December 26, 2021

“Expect major travel delays on all roads,” the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada, said on Twitter. “Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can. More snow is on the way too!”

🙎‍♂️Why is I-80 CLOSED from Colfax (@PlacerCA) to the Nevada State-line?

👷There is currently low or zero visibility on I-80 in the Sierra. Crews working around the clock to keep I-80 maintained but conditions are unsafe, especially w/ an upcoming storm expected this afternoon.🥶 pic.twitter.com/U9Kafq9Qck — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 26, 2021

Palisades Tahoe had received more than 2 feet of new snow over a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Northstar near Truckee received 34 inches of fresh snow at the summit and 27 inches at mid mountain overnight into Sunday morning.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory wondered on Twitter if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches set in 1970.

There’s been at least 119 inches recorded so far this month with more expected over the next 72 hours.

The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Christmas Eve that the snowpack was between 114% and 137% of normal across the range with more snow expected.

A winter storm warning stretching all the way to Tuesday has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Lake Tahoe area.

“The Sierra Nevada which has already picked up locally several feet of snow over the last few days is expected to see an additional 2 to 5 feet of snow going through Tuesday,” the weather service said.