VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo are searching for a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run along Highway 29 over the weekend.
Officers told KPIX 5 that around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2900 block of Sonoma Boulevard on reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway.READ MORE: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Dealing With Injured Right Thumb, Status In Doubt Vs. Houston
The victim was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said. He was identified by officers as a 29-year-old man. The victim’s name has not been released.READ MORE: Citizens Redistricting Commission Defends New Maps - 'They Represent The Wishes Of The People Of California'
Police released a surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a white two-door, possibly a Lexus or Toyota. The vehicle had significant front-end damage from the collision.MORE NEWS: Sierra Storm: Avalanche Shuts Down Highway 89; I-80, Highway 50 Remain Closed; Search For Missing Northstar Skier
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vallejo Police.