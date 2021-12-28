SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

The decision to cancel the show for the second year in a row was made after closely monitoring local health indicators and impacted public safety staffing levels, according to a press release.

The event normally draws hundreds of thousands of New Year’s revelers to the city’s waterfront. However, the announcement said enacting proactive measures to best protect San Franciscans and essential front-line workers remains the city’s top priority.

“While we are all understandably eager to ring in a new year with San Francisco’s customary New Year’s Eve fireworks show, we must remain vigilant in doing all we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant,” said Mayor Breed in a prepared statement. “Thanks to our employee vaccine mandate, our public safety workers are well-protected against COVID, but they still must take all precautions to help limit the spread. By canceling the New Year’s Eve fireworks show we are reducing everyone’s exposure to COVID-19, while ensuring continuity of citywide public safety operations.”

While 84% of eligible San Franciscans are fully vaccinated and 55% have received a booster dose, community spread of the omicron variant still poses a significant risk, the city said. Limiting large public events like the NYE fireworks show provides an additional layer of protection to the city’s first responders amid reduced staffing levels because of isolation and quarantine requirements brought on by COVID-19.

“Canceling this New Year’s Eve fireworks show not only reduces the risk of Omicron exposure, but also minimizes impacts on critical safety systems like 9-1-1, allowing dispatchers to remain available to those in most critical need,” said Department of Emergency Management Executive Director Mary Ellen Carroll in a prepared statement.

“Minimizing needless exposures among our officers and professional staff is key to maintaining the police staffing levels San

Franciscans expect of us, and it’s important that we all do our part as San Franciscans to help reduce community transmission citywide,” said Police Chief Bill Scott in a prepared statement.