SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are searching a suspect in a home invasion robbery in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
The robbery was reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of 33rd Avenue, where a male suspect with a firearm forced his way into a home while a 90-year-old woman was inside, police said.
The suspect ransacked the house before fleeing, and the elderly woman was not injured in the robbery, according to police.
No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately available from San Francisco police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
