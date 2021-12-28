SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A San Mateo man has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police said he shot his brother during a heated argument on Christmas Eve.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, the victim called authorities after he was shot in the face. The victim told police that he was confused and did not know his exact location, but officers were able to determine that he was calling from a home on the 600 block of North Claremont Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to a local trauma center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was initially uncooperative with the investigation. Officers said they were able to develop leads and determine that the victim was shot in the face by his brother during an argument at their home.

Officers were able to receive search warrants and arrested the suspect at the home during the early morning hours of Christmas Day without incident, police said. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Camerino CruzPineda, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

CruzPineda is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to jail records, CruzPineda is being held without bail. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.