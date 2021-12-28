SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in the North Bay on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a rideshare driver in Santa Rosa on Christmas Day, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s department posted an update on social media Tuesday morning saying the suspect taken into custody in Marin County and booked on an attempted murder charge.

The sheriff’s official Facebook account originally posted about the incident Monday afternoon. Authorities said that on December 25 at about 6 p.m., a rideshare driver picked up a passenger in Santa Rosa on the 1700 block of Yulupa Avenue.

After taking the passenger to the entrance of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, the passenger attacked the driver from the back seat with a sharp object, stabbing the victim twice in the neck and once on the elbow. The suspect then got out of the car and left the scene.

The victim proceeded to drive himself to an area hospital for treatment and and is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said. Detectives investigating the case since Saturday have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident Tristan Mathew Hardin.

Hardin is described as a white male, approximately 6’1″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with a thin build. He has longer dark brown hair, possibly with shaved sides and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black surgical mask, dark pants, and possibly a red plaid jacket.

While Hardin lives in Santa Rosa, he frequently visits Cloverdale, Healdsburg, and Windsor. Detectives believe this was a random act of violence.

On Tuesday morning shortly before 10 a.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted that Hardin had been arrested Monday evening and held by Marin County CHP.

There was no information provided regarding the circumstances surrounding Hardin’s arrest. The suspect was booked into jail Monday night for attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.