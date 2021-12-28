EL CERRITO (BCN/CBS SF) — El Cerrito police were investigating a robbery at knifepoint outside of a Walgreens pharmacy on Monday evening.
An officer responded at 7:51 p.m. to the store in the 11500 block of San Pablo Avenue, where the victim reported walking to their car in the parking lot when someone pulled out a knife and demanded their property, police said.
After getting items from the victim, the suspect fled and was last seen running west on Cutting Boulevard, police said. No other details about the case were immediately available.
