COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Santa Rosa, Water Main Break

SANTA ROSA (BCN) –Repairs to a water main in Santa Rosa should be complete by early afternoon Wednesday following a break late Tuesday, city officials said on Twitter.

Forty-eight homes are affected by the break in a 12-inch pipe on Waltzer Road off Brompton Avenue.

READ MORE: Bringing Home The Bacon May Be Challenging Amid New California Laws

The 48 homes are being supplied with water temporarily via a bypass hose until repairs are complete, according to city officials.

READ MORE: Argument Leads to Stabbing in San Francisco Mid-Market Neighborhood

As repairs are made, Waltzer Road will be closed between Brompton and Penbrooke avenues, city officials said.

 

MORE NEWS: The 'Deluge Is Here'; Health Official Warns Of New Year's Eve Gatherings Spreading Omicron

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.