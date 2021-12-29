SANTA ROSA (BCN) –Repairs to a water main in Santa Rosa should be complete by early afternoon Wednesday following a break late Tuesday, city officials said on Twitter.
Forty-eight homes are affected by the break in a 12-inch pipe on Waltzer Road off Brompton Avenue.
READ MORE: Bringing Home The Bacon May Be Challenging Amid New California Laws
Late last night, Santa Rosa Water crews responded to a 12-inch water main break located on Waltzer Road off Brompton Avenue after the issue was reported around 12 a.m. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a3P4hzGkPP
— City of Santa Rosa (@CityofSantaRosa) December 29, 2021
The 48 homes are being supplied with water temporarily via a bypass hose until repairs are complete, according to city officials.
As repairs are made, Waltzer Road will be closed between Brompton and Penbrooke avenues, city officials said.
MORE NEWS: The 'Deluge Is Here'; Health Official Warns Of New Year's Eve Gatherings Spreading Omicron
